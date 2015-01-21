FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares hit record for 2nd straight day
#Financials
January 21, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares hit record for 2nd straight day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher, hitting a record high for the second consecutive day and gaining for the fifth straight session, as blue-chips rose on hopes of additional monetary policy easing, while strong regional markets also helped.

Shares also benefitted on hopes of economic and fiscal reforms after the government said it would unveil its 2015/16 budget on Feb. 28.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.36 percent to 28,888.86. The index rose as much as 0.6 percent to hit a record high of 28,958.10.

The broader NSE index rose 0.39 percent to 8,729.50, after gaining as much as 0.53 percent earlier in the day to hit an all-time high of 8,741.85. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
