Indian shares post biggest weekly fall this year on inflation data
March 13, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares post biggest weekly fall this year on inflation data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell nearly 1.5 percent on Friday, marking their biggest weekly fall this year, as lenders slumped after an increase in consumer inflation data raised concerns about interest rate cuts and sent bond yields surging.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 1.48 percent at 28,503.30, falling 3.2 percent in the week.

The broader NSE index ended 1.46 percent lower at 8.647.75. The index lost 3.3 percent during the week.

Both the indexes marked their worst weekly fall since the week ended Dec. 12, 2014.

For midday report, see

For stocks see (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.