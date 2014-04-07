FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BSE closes at over one-week low as India goes to poll
#Asia
April 7, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

BSE closes at over one-week low as India goes to poll

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* BSE index falls 0.07 pct; NSE ends 0.01 pct higher
    * India's volatility index rises to nearly 6-month high
    * Sun Pharma surges on $3.2-bln Ranbaxy acquisition
    * Cement shares up after Lafarge, Holcim agree on merger
terms

    By Abhishek Vishnoi
    MUMBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - India's BSE index closed at its
lowest in more than a week on Monday, its third straight day of
retreat from record highs hit last week, as blue chips such as
ICICI Bank fell on caution sparked by the start of a
five-week long elections.
    India's opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), widely
tipped to form the next government, pledged on Monday to
expedite foreign investment in most sectors except for
multi-brand retail and revise the country's nuclear doctrine.
 
    Most of the policies outlined in BJP's manifesto were read
as prudent but investors remained sceptical about fast
implementation and fiscal discipline in such projects.
    Shares have rallied on hopes Hindu nationalist opposition
candidate Narendra Modi, a more business-friendly candidate, is
seen coming to power on promises of economic revival and jobs.
 
    Weak institutional flows also weighed on sentiment. Overseas
investors bought shares worth 2.32 billion rupees ($38.55
million) on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold
stocks worth 11.25 billion rupees.
    Overseas investors have bought Indian shares worth $4.46
billion so far in 2014, driving shares higher.  
    NSE's volatility index, or the domestic equivalent
of the VIX fear gauge, ended 9.9 percent higher, after earlier
hitting its highest in nearly six months on rising fears of
profit-taking after a recent rally. 
    "The BJP manifesto looks promising and diligent. Current
bout of profit-taking might continue given we just made record
highs and a lot of things are priced in," said Deven Choksey,
managing director at K R Choksey Securities.
    The benchmark BSE index fell 0.07 percent, or 16.05
points, to end at 22,343.45, its lowest close since March 28.
    The broader NSE index rose 0.01 percent, or 0.70
points, to end at 6,695.05.
    India's stocks, bonds and forex markets would be closed for
a local holiday on Tuesday.
    Falls also tracked lower global shares that slipped from
last week's six-year high on Monday as technology shares
extended recent sell-off. 
    Release of Fed minutes on Wednesday and India's industrial
output data for February on Friday would be on watch
as well. 
    Among blue chip stocks, ICICI Bank fell 1.7
percent, while Maruti Suzuki lost 1.2 percent.
    Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd fell 3.2 percent
after the state-run top power equipment maker reported on
Saturday a 51 percent fall in provisional net profit for the
fiscal year ended March 31 to 32.28 billion rupees ($536.3
million. 
     Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd fell 3 percent on
profit-taking after Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd 
said it would buy the company in a $3.2 billion all-share deal,
creating the world's fifth-largest generic drug maker.
 
    Other pharmaceutical stocks also fell on rival Sun
Pharmaceutical's rising share in the domestic market after
Ranbaxy's acquisition, dealers said.
    Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and Lupin Ltd 
fell 1.7 percent each, while Cipla Ltd lost 1.9
percent.
    However, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 2.9 percent on
bets it can fix factory quality glitches that plagued the
current owner, Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co, and got
Ranbaxy India-made drugs barred from the United States.
    Indian cement stocks also gained after the world's two
largest cement makers, France's Lafarge and Holcim
 of Switzerland, agreed the terms of a merger that
would create a company with a market value of around $55
billion, a source close to the deal said on Sunday.
 
    Hopes of consolidation are sparking gains in the sector.
Holcim-owned ACC Ltd rose 1 percent, Ambuja Cements
 advanced 3 percent, while UltraTech Cement 
surged 3.5 percent.
    
 (Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
