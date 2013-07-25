Indian shares close at 2-week lows; earnings, RBI on watch

* BSE index falls 1.42 pct; NSE ends 1.39 pct lower * ITC shares fall as sales miss forecast * Hero MotoCorp gains as quarterly margin beats estimates By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell nearly 1.5 percent on Thursday to their lowest close in nearly two weeks as ITC Ltd slumped after missing its quarterly sales forecast, and Hindustan Unilever dropped a day ahead of its results. Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd also fell after their Switzerland-based owner Holcim announced a complex restructuring of its Indian units that was seen by some analysts as detrimental to minority shareholders. The market was also choppy as July derivative contracts expired at the end of the session. The week was marked by volatility, with India's benchmark index rising to a 2-1/2 year high on Tuesday, but slumping since then on the central bank's additional cash-draining measures to support the rupee. The Reserve Bank of India's steps such as capping individual banks' borrowing from itself has sent bond yields surging, raising concerns about higher borrowing costs for banks and companies. The measures also come ahead of its policy review on Tuesday. "Nifty can fall till the 5,800 level if RBI announces more measures to stem the rupee's slide on or before policy day," said Vivek Mahajan, head of research at Aditya Birla Money. The benchmark BSE index fell 1.42 percent, or 285.92 points, to end at 19,804.76, marking its biggest single day fall since July 3. The broader NSE index lost 1.39 percent, or 83 points, to end at 5,907.50, falling for a second day. Shares in ITC Ltd, India's largest cigarette maker, fell 4.5 percent after sales missed forecasts on lower-than-expected volume growth in the cigarette segment, dealers said. Consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd fell 3 percent on profit-taking a day ahead of its June-quarter earnings. It touched an all-time high of 725 rupees on Wednesday. Hindustan Unilever was also hit after its parent Unilever reported underlying sales growth of 5 percent for the second quarter, just shy of market expectations, and said growth was slowing in emerging markets. Technology company Wipro Ltd fell 4.1 percent a day ahead of its June-quarter results. Ambuja Cements Ltd slumped 10.6 percent, after several brokerages, including Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and Religare Institutional Research, downgraded the stock on news of its restructuring. Among stocks that gained, Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained 4.2 percent after its adjusted operating margins for the June quarter beat estimates. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro, sterling fall vs dollar as data fails to inspire * Brent slips below $107 on weak China data * European markets pause before German, UK data * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)