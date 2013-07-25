FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares close at 2-week lows; earnings, RBI on watch
#Asia
July 25, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Indian shares close at 2-week lows; earnings, RBI on watch

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* BSE index falls 1.42 pct; NSE ends 1.39 pct lower
    * ITC shares fall as sales miss forecast
    * Hero MotoCorp gains as quarterly margin beats estimates

    By Abhishek Vishnoi
    MUMBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell nearly 1.5
percent on Thursday to their lowest close in nearly two weeks as
ITC Ltd slumped after missing its quarterly sales forecast, and
Hindustan Unilever dropped a day ahead of its results.
    Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd also fell
after their Switzerland-based owner Holcim announced a
complex restructuring of its Indian units that was seen by some
analysts as detrimental to minority shareholders.
  
    The market was also choppy as July derivative contracts
expired at the end of the session. The week was marked by
volatility, with India's benchmark index rising to a
2-1/2 year high on Tuesday, but slumping since then on the
central bank's additional cash-draining measures to support the
rupee.
    The Reserve Bank of India's steps such as capping individual
banks' borrowing from itself has sent bond yields surging,
raising concerns about higher borrowing costs for banks and
companies. The measures also come ahead of its policy review on
Tuesday.
    "Nifty can fall till the 5,800 level if RBI announces more
measures to stem the rupee's slide on or before policy day,"
said Vivek Mahajan, head of research at Aditya Birla Money.
    The benchmark BSE index fell 1.42 percent, or
285.92 points, to end at 19,804.76, marking its biggest single
day fall since July 3. 
    The broader NSE index lost 1.39 percent, or 83
points, to end at 5,907.50, falling for a second day.
    Shares in ITC Ltd, India's largest cigarette maker,
 fell 4.5 percent after sales missed forecasts on
lower-than-expected volume growth in the cigarette segment,
dealers said. 
    Consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd fell 3
percent on profit-taking a day ahead of its June-quarter
earnings. It touched an all-time high of 725 rupees on
Wednesday.
    Hindustan Unilever was also hit after its parent Unilever
  reported underlying sales growth of 5 percent
for the second quarter, just shy of market expectations, and
said growth was slowing in emerging markets. 
    Technology company Wipro Ltd fell 4.1 percent a
day ahead of its June-quarter results.
    Ambuja Cements Ltd slumped 10.6 percent, after
several brokerages, including Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and
Religare Institutional Research, downgraded the stock on news of
its restructuring.
    Among stocks that gained, Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained
4.2 percent after its adjusted operating margins for the June
quarter beat estimates. 
        
 (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

