FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's BSE index marks lowest close in nearly 2-1/2 months
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

India's BSE index marks lowest close in nearly 2-1/2 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - India’s BSE index fell to its lowest closing level in nearly two and a half months on Wednesday as caution ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives and the end of the fiscal year hit blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro.

The index fell for a sixth straight session and closed down 0.18 percent at 28,111.83, its lowest close since Jan. 15.

The broader NSE index ended lower 0.14 percent at 8,530.80, the lowest close since Feb. 9.

Shares in Larsen & Toubro fell 2.4 pct. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.