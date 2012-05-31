FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares fall on weak data; worst month since Nov
#Asia
May 31, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Indian shares fall on weak data; worst month since Nov

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Indian shares fall 0.6 pct on day, 6.4 pct in May
    * Stocks post worst monthly performance since Nov
    * Weak Q4 GDP data hits manufacturing stocks

    By Manoj Dharra	
    MUMBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday,
ending May with the worst monthly performance since November,
after weak economic growth data reinforced concerns about the
country's challenges at a time of intense global risk aversion.	
    India's economy grew at a nine-year low of 5.3 percent in
the January-March quarter, with the data coming on a day when
the rupee fell to a record low against the dollar, and as
protesters took to the streets across India to demand the
scrapping of a recent petrol price hike.     	
    Indian shares fell 6.4 percent in May, a month marked by
intense worries about the fate of the euro zone, which is
exposing India's vulnerabilities as an economy that needs
capital inflows to bridge its current account deficit. 	
    Foreign investors sold a net 4.33 billion rupees ($77.15
million) so far in May, and though they are not yet selling
massively, their purchases of Indian assets has clearly slowed.	
    Investors from overseas bought a net of $619.3 million in
debt and equity in May, far below the $7.2 billion in net
inflows in February.  	
    "India is primarily known as high growth economy, it
deserves valuations premiums, the valuations are always at a
premium to many of the other emerging nations. But if doubts
emerge on growth itself then definitely it is not a good news,"
said Kaushik Dani, a fund manager at Peerless Mutual Fund.	
    India's main 30-share BSE index fell 0.57 percent  
to close at 16,218.53 points, after earlier falling as much as
1.32 percent after the weak GDP data.	
    The broader 50-share NSE index declined 0.54 percent
to 4,924.25 points.	
    Trading was volatile, especially in the afternoon session
because of the expiry of derivatives.	
    The weak economic growth data, however, is raising some
hopes for a potential rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India at
its mid-June policy meeting, though it was not enough to lift
equity markets on Thursday.	
    Manufacturing remains particularly weak, with the sector
shrinking 0.3 percent from a year earlier.	
    India's top engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro
 declined 1.3 percent while capital goods maker
Crompton Greaves < C ROM.NS> fell 2.23 percent.	
    Tata Motors shares fell 4.1 percent, bringing its
falls in the past two sessions to 15.5 percent after
disappointing investors with its earnings results on Tuesday.
 	
    Maruti Suzuki shares fall 4.41 percent as the drop
in the rupee is expected to raise the cost of imports 	
and increase the cost of royalty payments.	
    Among other decliners, shares in cash-strapped Kingfisher
Airlines' fell 5 percent to a record low, a day after
saying net loss more than trebled in the January-March quarter
because of higher fuel prices and a weaker rupee. 	
    ICICI Bank dropped  4.16 percent as  the stock
went ex-dividend on Thursday. 	
    However, shares in Hindalco Industries and
Reliance Power rose 2 and 3.4 percent, respectively,
on media reports that a government panel had given permission to
the two companies to start mining at two coal blocks allotted to
them.	
    	
($1 = 56.1250 Indian rupees)	
	
 (Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael
Nam)

