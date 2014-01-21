FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares end higher; banks gain
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 21, 2014 / 10:10 AM / 4 years ago

Indian shares end higher; banks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher as interest rate-sensitives such as Tata Motors and ICICI Bank extended recent gains amid rising expectations the central bank will keep monetary policy unchanged next week.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.24 percent higher at 21,255.09 points while the broader NSE index provisionally closed 0.2 percent up at 6,313.80 points.

Bank shares led the gains ahead of a monetary policy review on Jan. 28 and on rising bond prices, while investors preferred to take profit in technology stocks. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.