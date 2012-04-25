Indian markets hit after S&P cuts country's outlook

MUMBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Indian bond yields rose, while the rupee and stocks fell after ratings agency Standard & Poor’s cut its outlook on the country to “negative” sparking fears it would lead to an actual ratings downgrade.

India’s 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis points to 8.63 percent, while the rupee fell to 52.64 against the dollar from 52.48 before the action.

Domestic stocks were also hit, with the main BSE index down 0.9 percent.