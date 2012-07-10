FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares rallies to 4-mth high; banks lead
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2012 / 10:17 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares rallies to 4-mth high; banks lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares rallied to their
highest close since mid-March led by gains in private sector
banks such as ICICI Bank on hopes improving asset quality would
lead to better-than-expected earnings in the upcoming reporting
season.
    Investor sentiment was also boosted by data showing that
foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained buyers of Indian
stocks this month, while gains in European stocks also helped.
    ICICI Bank shares rose 1.4 percent, while Axis
Bank gained 4.1 percent.
    The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 1.3
percent to 17,618.35 points, the highest close since March 15.
The broader 50-share NSE index gained 1.33 percent to
5,345.35 points.       

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.