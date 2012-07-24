FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian share edge up; Hindustan Unilever hits record high
July 24, 2012

Indian share edge up; Hindustan Unilever hits record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday in volatile trading, snapping two sessions of falls after Hindustan Unilever surged to a record on robust earnings, although Wipro dropped after the software services exporter issued a subdued earnings forecast.

Hindustan Unilever rose 7.6 percent touching a record high of 477.75 rupees, a day after reporting April-June quarterly earnings that handily beat estimates.

However, Wipro Ltd, fell 3.1 percent after issuing on Tuesday subdued guidance for its main IT services business.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.24 percent to 16,918.08 points, while the 50-share NSE index added 0.2 percent to end at 5128.20 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
