RPT-India's Unitech shares rally; reaches settlement on Uninor JV

(Repeats to attach to alert with no changes to text) MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Unitech shares rose as much as 5.6 percent on Thursday after the company said it has agreed to dispose of its shareholding in its mobile joint venture Uninor after reaching a settlement with partner Telenor on their legal dispute. Unitech did not provide details of the settlement due to confidentiality obligations. Unitech shares were up 3.9 percent as of 0404 GMT. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra, Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)