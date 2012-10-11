FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-India's Unitech shares rally; reaches settlement on Uninor JV
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2012 / 4:10 AM / in 5 years

RPT-India's Unitech shares rally; reaches settlement on Uninor JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alert with no changes to text)
    MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Unitech shares rose as much as
5.6 percent on Thursday after the company said it has agreed to
dispose of its shareholding in its mobile joint venture Uninor
after reaching a settlement with partner Telenor  on
their legal dispute.
    Unitech did not provide details of the settlement due to
confidentiality obligations. 
    Unitech shares were up 3.9 percent as of 0404 GMT.

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra, Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael
Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.