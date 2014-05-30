Indian shares mark first weekly fall in four

MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday to mark their first weekly fall in four, as blue-chips such as State Bank of India declined after foreign investors sold shares for a fourth consecutive session, while caution was also seen ahead of GDP data and the central bank’s policy review.

State Bank of India fell 2.7 percent while ICICI Bank fell 2 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.07 percent lower at 24,217.34 points, while the broader NSE index ended 0.08 percent down at 7,229.95 points. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)