Indian shares edge higher; auto, metals gain
July 1, 2014

Indian shares edge higher; auto, metals gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday and were not far from a record high hit last month as automakers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd surged after stronger monthly sales, while strong foreign buying also underpinned sentiment.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.4 percent higher at 25,516.35 points, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.38 percent to 7,640.15 points.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki provisionally surged 5.87 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.