Indian shares edge lower, retreating from record highs
#Financials
July 3, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares edge lower, retreating from record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell slightly on Thursday, retreating from record highs earlier in the session, as investors snapped a powerful four-day rally by booking profits in recent outperformers such as Hindalco Industries .

Trading was marred after exchange operator BSE Ltd, which operates the benchmark BSE index, suffered around a three-hour trading halt because of a network outage.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.07 percent to end at 25,823.75 points after earlier hitting a record high at 25,999.08 points.

The broader NSE index fell 0.13 percent and ended at a provisional 7,714.80 points after earlier hitting a record high at 7,754.65 points. The index had gained 3.1 percent over the previous four sessions.

Hindalco shares fell 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
