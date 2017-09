MUMBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - India’s NSE index rose to a third consecutive record high, while the benchmark BSE surpassed 26,000 points, riding on gains in technology stocks ahead of Infosys Ltd’s earnings and hopes of a fiscally prudent budget later this week.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.53 percent higher at 26,100.08 points, while the broader NSE index ended 0.46 percent higher at 7,787.15.

Infosys provisionally gained 2.98 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)