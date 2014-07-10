FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Indian shares end lower in volatile trade after budget
#Corrections News
July 10, 2014 / 10:13 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Indian shares end lower in volatile trade after budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo in headline)

MUMBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower in a volatile session as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s pledge to narrow the fiscal deficit and open up sectors such as insurance and defence were offset by disappointment over the lack of major reforms.

Investors also booked profits, with some citing the lack of details on how the government would keep its promise to stick to the fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of gross domestic product for the year ending March 2015 set by the previous government.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally ended 0.63 percent lower at 25,284.47 points, while the broader NSE index closed down 0.23 percent at 7,567.75 points.

State Bank of India provisionally closed 2.1 percent lower while Hero MotoCorp ended down 3.46 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
