#Financials
July 18, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares end higher; tech stocks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Friday, gaining for a fourth consecutive session, after better-than-expected earnings from Tata Consultancy Services sparked a rally in IT stocks and offset global concerns over the downing of an airliner in Ukraine.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.31 percent higher at 25,641.56 points, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.27 percent at 7,661 points.

Shares in Tata Consultancy Services provisionally closed 2.65 percent higher. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
