Indian shares end higher; Reliance gains 2 pct

MUMBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a fifth consecutive session on Monday as Reliance Industries rallied after its quarterly earnings beat estimates, while merger-related news led to gains in shares of some companies such as Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.2 percent to 25,692.01 while the broader NSE index ended up 0.26 percent at 7,684.20.

Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally gained 1.97 percent while Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd ended 0.7 percent higher. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)