Indian shares end higher; blue-chip stocks gain

MUMBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained for a second consecutive session after the central bank lowered minimum bond holding requirements for lenders to spur investment, sending blue-chips such as mortgage lender HDFC and Tata Motors higher.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.72 percent higher at 25,908.01, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.82 percent at 7,746.55.

Tata Motors provisionally gained 2.13 percent while Housing Development and Finance Corp rose 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)