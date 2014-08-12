FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian benchmark BSE index posts biggest gains in nearly 10 weeks
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 12, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Indian benchmark BSE index posts biggest gains in nearly 10 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - India’s benchmark BSE index posted its biggest daily gain since June 6, gaining for a second consecutive session after Tata Motors Ltd raised confidence about corporate earnings by saying it had tripled its net profit in the April-June quarter.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 1.4 percent to end at 25,880.77 points. The broader NSE index rose 1.3 percent to end at a provisional 7,727.05 points, its biggest daily percentage gain since June 30.

Tata Motors Ltd provisionally rose 6.2 percent, marking its biggest single day gain since Sept. 10. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.