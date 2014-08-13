FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares edge higher; BHEL falls 6.5 pct
August 13, 2014

Indian shares edge higher; BHEL falls 6.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as a weak rupee boosted technology stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd although broader gains were capped after disappointing earnings from blue-chips including Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd .

The benchmark BSE index provisionally gained 0.14 percent to 25,918.09, while the broader NSE index ended 0.16 percent at 7,739.55.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd provisionally closed 6.51 percent lower. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
