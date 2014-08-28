CORRECTED-India's BSE hits record high on foreign fund buying

(In paragraph 2, corrects month to June 2006 from October 2006)

MUMBAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - India’s BSE rose to a record high on Thursday as continued buying by foreign investors lifted blue chips such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp, allowing the benchmark index to post a seventh consecutive monthly gain.

The BSE index provisionally rose 0.3 percent on Thursday and 3 percent for the month. The gaining streak is the longest since the index rose for eight consecutive months from June 2006 to January 2007.

The NSE index rose 0.23 percent on Thursday and 3 percent for the month, marking its fourth consecutive monthly gain.

ONGC shares provisionally rose 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)