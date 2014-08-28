FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-India's BSE hits record high on foreign fund buying
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 28, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-India's BSE hits record high on foreign fund buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In paragraph 2, corrects month to June 2006 from October 2006)

MUMBAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - India’s BSE rose to a record high on Thursday as continued buying by foreign investors lifted blue chips such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp, allowing the benchmark index to post a seventh consecutive monthly gain.

The BSE index provisionally rose 0.3 percent on Thursday and 3 percent for the month. The gaining streak is the longest since the index rose for eight consecutive months from June 2006 to January 2007.

The NSE index rose 0.23 percent on Thursday and 3 percent for the month, marking its fourth consecutive monthly gain.

ONGC shares provisionally rose 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.