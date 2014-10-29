Indian shares gain ahead of Fed meet outcome; auto, metal stocks surge

MUMBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained for a second consecutive session to their highest closing level in five weeks, tracking a rally in global markets on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would pause before raising interest rates.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed up 0.81 percent, while the broader NSE index ended 0.78 percent higher.

Tata Motors provisionally gained 3.3 percent while Hindalco Industries ended up 6.3 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)