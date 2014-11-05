Indian shares edge higher, hit 28,000 mark for first time

MUMBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit their all-time high on Wednesday, their fourth consecutive record high, with the benchmark BSE index crossing the 28,000 mark for the first time as lenders continued to rally on hope for early interest rate cuts.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.2 percent, while the broader NSE index added 0.17 percent.

State Bank of India provisionally gained 2.1 percent while ICICI Bank ended 1.97 percent higher. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)