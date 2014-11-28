FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares hit record high; state-run lenders gain
November 28, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares hit record high; state-run lenders gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit a record high on Friday, rising for the third straight session, led by gains in lenders such as State Bank of India after the government said it would cut its stake in state-run banks.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.90 percent higher at 28,693.99 points. Earlier in the day, it was up as much as 1.35 percent to a record high of 28,822.37, surpassing the previous high of 28,541.96 posted on Nov. 24.

The NSE index closed 1.11 percent higher at 8,588.25 points, earlier hitting a new life high of 8,617 points.

Shares in State Bank of India gained 5.4 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)

