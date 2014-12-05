Indian shares post first weekly fall in seven; end lower on profit-taking

MUMBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday, posting their first weekly loss in seven, as investors booked profits in recent outperformers after indexes hit record highs, while caution prevailed ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.37 percent lower at 28,458.10 points, falling 0.8 percent in the week.

The broader NSE index ended down 0.3 percent at 8,538.30 points, falling 0.6 percent in the week. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)