December 17, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares fall for 5th straight session, LIC spotted buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday as volatility in global markets raised fears of foreign selling, although indexes cut early losses of more than 1 percent as state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India bought shares aggressively.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.27 percent, while the broader NSE index ended 0.56 percent lower.

LIC, a powerful market player in India that has been known to support markets at times of vulnerability, was seen buying in banks, software services and defensive stocks, traders said. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
