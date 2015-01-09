FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares gain for second day; Infosys surges 5 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 9, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares gain for second day; Infosys surges 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher for a second consecutive session on Friday on the back of a 5 percent gain in Infosys Ltd after its December-quarter earnings beat estimates.

However, indexes posted their biggest weekly falls in four weeks after shares slumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday, as a continued slide in oil prices roiled emerging markets.

Shares in Infosys, the No. 2 software exporter, closed 5.12 percent higher, its biggest single-day gain since Oct. 10, after posting market beating quarterly earnings and maintaining its sales growth outlook for the year.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.67 percent higher at 27,458.38. The index fell 1.54 percent for the week.

The broader NSE index gained 0.61 percent to 8,284.50, but fell 1.3 percent for the week. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.