Indian shares rise to record highs for 4th straight day
January 23, 2015

Indian shares rise to record highs for 4th straight day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher, hitting record highs for the fourth straight day, led by blue-chip stocks, tracking a global rally after the European Central Bank launched a landmark bond-buying stimulus programme that buoyed investors’ risk appetite.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.94 percent to 29,278.84 after marking a record high of 29,408.73. The index gained 4.1 percent for the week.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.85 percent at 8,835.60 after hitting an all-time high of 8,866.40 earlier in the session. It closed 3.8 percent for the week.

Both the indexes gained for the seventh consecutive session.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu

