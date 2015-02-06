FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India shares mark biggest weekly fall in eight on earnings, elections
#Financials
February 6, 2015

India shares mark biggest weekly fall in eight on earnings, elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday, marking their biggest weekly loss in eight, as blue-chips such as Tata Motors slumped on weak earnings and on worries the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party may face defeat in the upcoming Delhi state elections.

The broader NSE index fell 0.58 percent for the day, dropping 1.67 percent for the week, while the benchmark BSE index lost 0.46 percent to mark a weekly fall of 1.6 percent.

The indexes extended their losing streak for a sixth consecutive session to mark their biggest weekly loss since Dec. 12, 2014.

For stocks on the move, see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
