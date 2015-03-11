FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's BSE index hits 1-month closing low; Hindalco plunges
March 11, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

India's BSE index hits 1-month closing low; Hindalco plunges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - India’s benchmark BSE index fell to a one-month closing low on Wednesday, falling for the third straight session, as metal stocks such as Hindalco Industries plunged over an investigation into the allocation of coal blocks.

The BSE index closed down 0.18 percent at 28,659.17, its lowest closing level since Feb. 11.

The broader NSE index ended 0.14 percent lower at 8,699.95, marking its lowest close since Feb. 26.

Hindalco Industries fell 5.6 percent, to its lowest level since March 27, 2014, after a court issued summons to billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group to which Hindalco belongs, and former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

