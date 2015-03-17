Indian shares rise over 1 pct tracking firm global peers ahead of Fed

MUMBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - India’s BSE index rose over 1 percent on Tuesday, marking its biggest daily gain in nearly 2-1/2 weeks, tracking higher global shares on hopes weak economic data would prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to leave options open on the timing of an interest rate hike.

The BSE index ended 1.05 percent higher, marking its biggest daily gain since Feb. 27.

The broader NSE index gained 1.04 percent, recovering from its lowest close since Feb. 11 on Monday.

For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)