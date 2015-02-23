FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares fall for second straight session; blue chips drag
February 23, 2015

Indian shares fall for second straight session; blue chips drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for the second straight session on Monday, dragged down by heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and financial stocks, as caution prevailed ahead of the federal budget due on Feb 28.

Other blue chip stocks such as ITC Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd and State Bank of India were also under selling pressure.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.88 percent at 28,975.11, while the broader NSE index fell 0.89 percent to 8,754.95.

For stocks on the move, see /.BSESN (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
