Indian shares edge up in cautious trade
February 24, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares edge up in cautious trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - India’s BSE index edged up 0.1 percent to end a two-session losing streak as investors favoured defensive stocks such as ITC Ltd ahead of an event-heavy week, although broader gains were capped as lower oil prices hit some energy firms.

Investors are bracing for a busy second half of the week with the government due to unveil the railway budget on Thursday, followed by its economic survey on Friday, and the fiscal 2015/16 budget on Saturday.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.1 percent higher at 29,004.66, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.08 percent at 8,762.10.

ITC gained 1.4 percent, while Reliance Industries fell 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

