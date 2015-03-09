FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares post biggest single-day fall in two months
March 9, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares post biggest single-day fall in two months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Monday, their biggest single-day drop in two months, on increased expectation of a rate hike by U.S. Federal Reserve following stronger-than-expected jobs data.

The NSE index closed down 2.03 percent to 8,756.75, while the BSE index fell 2.05 percent to 28,844.78.

The fall tracked losses in regional markets, with the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.17 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

