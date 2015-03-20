FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares fall 0.7 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares fall 0.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday for a third consecutive session to a near 1-1/2 month closing low as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank declined on worries that stocks have gone ahead of underlying anaemic earnings growth.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.73 percent at 28,261.08 points. It fell 0.85 percent in the week, marking its second consecutive weekly fall.

The broader NSE index ended 0.74 percent lower at 8,570.90 points, falling 0.9 percent in the week.

Both indexes closed at their lowest levels since Feb. 10, 2015.

ICICI Bank closed down 3.5.

For midday report, see

For stocks see (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.