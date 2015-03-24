FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares near 6-week low; Tata Motors falls
March 24, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares near 6-week low; Tata Motors falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell to the lowest close in nearly six weeks on Tuesday as gains in healthcare stocks such as Lupin were offset by fall in Tata Motors, which dropped ahead of a board meet to consider a rights issue.

The market was volatile and the general sentiment remained cautious ahead of the monthly derivatives contract expiry due on Thursday.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.11 percent lower at 28,161.72, while the broader NSE index fell 0.09 percent to 8,542.95. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

