Indian shares near one-month closing high; lenders gain
#Financials
April 9, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares near one-month closing high; lenders gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at their highest in nearly a month, gaining for the fifth straight session on Thursday, with lenders such as State Bank of India rising after rating agency Moody’s revised India’s sovereign rating outlook.

Moody’s revised India’s sovereign rating outlook to “positive” from “stable” on Thursday, a step closer to an upgrade of the credit rating, as it expects actions by policymakers to lift the country’s economic growth.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.62 percent to 28,885.21 points, its highest closing level since March 12.

The broader NSE index ended 0.73 percent to 8,778.30 points, marking its highest close since March 5.

The banking index of the NSE closed up 2.49 percent. State Bank of India closed up 2.54 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
