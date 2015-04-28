FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares rise about 1 pct, rebounding from 3-1/2 month closing low
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares rise about 1 pct, rebounding from 3-1/2 month closing low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose about 1 percent on Tuesday, recovering from their lowest close in 3-1/2 months in the previous session, as blue-chip stocks such as ICICI Bank surged on value-buying.

Gains were also helped by short-covering ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.81 percent higher, while the broader NSE index rose 0.87 percent.

Both the indexes had closed at their lowest level since Jan. 7 on Monday and the 50-shares NSE index fell below its 200-day moving average for the first time in 15 months.

ICICI Bank’s shares rose 8.1 percent to mark their biggest daily gain since September 2013.

Also, Maruti Suzuki India rose 8.1 percent adding to Monday’s 3 percent gain after its January-March earnings beat estimates.

For midday report see

For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.