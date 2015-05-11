FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's BSE index hits over two-week closing high on rate-cut hopes
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

India's BSE index hits over two-week closing high on rate-cut hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - India’s BSE index rose more than 1 percent on Monday, marking its highest close in over two weeks as lenders surged on hopes that upcoming inflation and factory data, and China’s latest round of monetary easing may prompt the central bank to ease its policy for the third time this year.

Indian factory output growth is likely to slow and retail inflation is expected to cool further, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

The benchmark BSE index gained 1.48 percent marking it highest close since April 23.

The broader NSE index ended 1.63 percent higher after earlier rising as much as 1.72 percent.

For midday report see

For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.