FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares fall over 2 pct; land, tax reforms worries hurt sentiment
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares fall over 2 pct; land, tax reforms worries hurt sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday, giving up most of their gains made in the previous two sessions, as stocks across the board declined on worries that key land acquisition and tax reforms would be delayed further.

Also, the rupee trading below the key 64 per U.S. dollar level is raising worries that foreign portfolio outflows may create a vicious cycle between rupee and domestic shares, fund managers said.

The benchmark BSE index fell 2.3 percent while the broader NSE index ended 2.4 percent lower finding resistance from their technically important 200-day moving average.

Fresh worries on retrospective taxation, upcoming monsoon and slower than expected recovery in earnings also continued to weigh on sentiment.

For midday report see

For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.