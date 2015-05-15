FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares mark 2nd weekly gain after govt defends reforms
May 15, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares mark 2nd weekly gain after govt defends reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday, marking their second weekly gain, led by lenders such as State Bank of India after the government defended its reforms approach and on continued hopes the central bank would lower interest rates in June.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.43 percent, while the broader NSE index gained 0.46 percent on Friday.

Both the indexes also marked their second straight weekly gain, with the NSE rising 0.86 percent and the BSE up 0.8 percent.

For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
