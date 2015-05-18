Indian shares gain over 1 pct on forecast of timely monsoon

MUMBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose nearly 1.5 percent on Monday, their second consecutive session of gains, as blue-chips rose after forecast of a timely monsoon raised hopes the central bank would lower interest rates in June.

India’s weather office said on Thursday it expects the monsoon rains to hit the southern Kerala coast around May 30, a timely arrival for farmers worried about dry weather from an El Nino weather pattern this year.

The benchmark BSE index ended 1.33 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 1.35 percent after each rose as much as 1.5 percent.

