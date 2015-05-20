FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares close at highest level in nearly one month
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 20, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares close at highest level in nearly one month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at their highest level in nearly one month on Wednesday as blue chips advanced on resumption of buying by foreign investors, while forecast of a timely monsoon continued to raise hopes the central bank would lower interest rates in June.

Foreign portfolio investors, key behind Indian stocks hitting record high in March, have bought cash shares worth nearly $300 million in the past three days, Thomson Reuters calculations showed. They had sold about $2.5 billion worth of shares over the last four weeks.

The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index gained 0.69 percent each, marking their highest close since April 22.

For midday report see

For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.