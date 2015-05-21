FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end little changed in range bound trade
May 21, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares end little changed in range bound trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Indian stocks ended little changed on Thursday, but still became the third best performing market in Asia Pacific so far this month amid resumption of buying by foreign investors and forecast of a timely monsoon.

Shares have risen nearly 3 percent so far this month, after foreign portfolio investors, key behind stocks hitting record highs in March, bought cash shares worth nearly $345 million in the past four sessions.

Profit-booking in some blue chips after shares rose to near one-month high in the previous session, and lower Asian shares kept trading range bound throughout the day.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.1 percent, while and the broader NSE index lost 0.03 percent.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi

