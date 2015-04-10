FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Indian shares end flat; gain for 2nd straight week
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 10, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Indian shares end flat; gain for 2nd straight week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in first paragraph to Friday from Thursday)

MUMBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed nearly unchanged on Friday but rose for the second straight week as gains in lenders such as State Bank of India were offset by profit-taking in some of the recent outperformers.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.02 percent lower at 28,879.38. The index however gained 2.2 percent on week, marking its second straight weekly gain.

The broader NSE index gained 0.02 percent to 8,780.35, surging 2.3 percent on the week.

State Bank of India closed up 1.8 percent, adding to its 2.5 percent gain in the previous session after Moody’s revised India’s sovereign rating outlook to “positive” from “stable” on Thursday. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.