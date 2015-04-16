FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares fall for second straight day; tech stocks down
April 16, 2015

Indian shares fall for second straight day; tech stocks down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for the second straight session on Thursday, led by software services companies such as Tata Consultancy Services ahead of its quarterly results later in the day.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.46 percent lower at 28,666.04, while the broader NSE index fell 0.5 percent to 8,706.70.

TCS fell 1.7 percent, while the IT index of the NSE closed down 0.8 percent.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

