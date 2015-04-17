Indian shares hit near two-week low; tech stocks drag

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell to their lowest level in nearly two weeks as IT exporters declined on concerns over their fourth-quarter results after bellwether Tata Consultancy Services failed to cheer investors.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.78 percent lower at 28,442.10. The index fell 1.5 percent in the week, snapping two consecutive weekly gains.

The broader NSE index fell 1.16 percent to 8,606, falling 1.98 percent in the week.

TCS shares closed down 4.2 percent.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)