Indian shares close at 3-1/2 month low; Infosys slumps
#Financials
April 24, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares close at 3-1/2 month low; Infosys slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Friday to their lowest close in nearly three-and-a-half months, dragged down by a 6 percent slump in Infosys after the software services exporter’s January-March earnings fell short of expectations.

The benchmark BSE index closed 1.07 percent lower at 27,437.94, falling 3.53 percent in the week.

The broader NSE index ended 1.1 percent lower at 8,305.25, down 3.5 percent in the week.

Both the indexes closed at their lowest since Jan. 14 and posted their second consecutive weekly fall.

Infosys shares slumped 5.98 percent.

For midday report, click on (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
