Indian shares close at 3-1/2 month low; NSE falls below 200-DMA
#Financials
April 27, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares close at 3-1/2 month low; NSE falls below 200-DMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at their lowest in more than three-and-a-half months on Monday, with the NSE index falling below its 200-day moving average for the first time in nearly 15 months, led by declines in blue chips on continued worries about retrospective taxes and lower-than-expected January-March earnings so far.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.95 percent lower at 27,176.99, while the broader NSE index fell 1.1 percent to 8,213.80.

Both the indexes hit their lowest closing level since Jan. 7, 2015. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

